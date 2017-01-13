With just one week until President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, The New Yorker used its cover to imagine what his presidency will be like.
The cover features Trump trying to fit into an amusement ride meant for children. Earlier this month, Trump met with executives of Condé Nast, the parent company of The New Yorker, as well as David Remnick, the magazine’s editor, and Graydon Carter, the editor of Vanity Fair. Remnick had called Trump’s election “an American tragedy.”
Take a look at the cover below:
