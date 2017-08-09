But adding to Tillerson’s challenge in this case is that, more than six months into Trump’s presidency, top State Department posts relevant to dealing with North Korea remain filled by officials serving on a temporary basis or are vacant.

The U.S. currently has no permanent ambassador to South Korea, according to the State Department’s website. The U.S. embassy’s top career official, Marc Knapper, heads the diplomatic staff in the country on an acting capacity until Trump nominates an envoy.

Tillerson and White House officials have reportedly clashed over the staffing matters. White House officials have favored more political allies in diplomatic posts, rejecting Tillerson’s suggestions to elevate experienced career State Department officials, according to Politico and the Washington Post.

The State Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trump’s comments on Tuesday mirrored sensationalist rhetoric the North Korean regime directs at the U.S.

Tillerson, returning from meeting with leaders in Asia, insisted that “Americans should sleep well at night,” despite the growing nuclear tensions.

He also told reporters: “I think what the president was doing was sending a strong message with language that [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-Un would understand, because he doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language.”

Trump has often complained about diplomatic efforts in the region without offering any specific solutions. For example, he has frequently tweeted threats at China, North Korea’s only ally and an important U.S. trading partner. On North Korea, he also insisted that “it will be handled. We handle everything.”