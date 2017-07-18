Trump Calls Failed Bid To Repeal Obamacare 'Pretty Impressive'

President Donald Trump downplayed the Senate Republican leadership’s failure to line up the votes necessary to repeal and replace Obamacare, claiming that coming up two votes short was “pretty impressive.”

Speaking to reporters alongside Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, Trump said he was “disappointed” that several Republican senators did not get behind the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could afford to lose only two of the 52 GOP senators and still pass the legislation. But on Tuesday, it appeared he’d lost four of his members.

Considering Democrats’ absolute opposition to that bill, Trump said he was still pleased with how close the legislation had come to passage.