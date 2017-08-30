Trump On North Korea: 'Talking Is Not The Answer'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted about the United States paying North Korea “extortion money,” adding in his post that “talking is not the answer” in dealing with the rogue regime.

Trump didn’t elaborate on his strategy for North Korea or what he meant by extortion money.

The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

The tweet comes after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, which prompted Trump to issue a statement saying “the world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: This regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior.”

“Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table,” Trump said.

Earlier this month, Trump said that any threats from North Korea would be met with “fire and fury.”

Trump also tweeted about those affected by Hurricane Harvey, saying “after witnessing first hand the horror & devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, my heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas!”

He spurred some criticism Tuesday when, during a brief visit to the state, he did not mention those who had died or been displaced by the storm

That may have prompted another tweet, in which he complained about the media and reiterated his desire to make America great again.