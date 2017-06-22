Trump Isn't Sure If Russian Hacking Happened, But Is Still Blaming Obama

President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed the Obama administration for any Russian intrusion into the 2016 election.

By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Trump’s tweet came a day after Jeh Johnson, who served as secretary of homeland security under President Barack Obama, testified that Russian President Vladimir Putin had directed officials to interfere in the U.S. election. The intrusion, Johnson said, was ”a fact, plain and simple.”

Johnson’s testimony on Russian intrusion is consistent with the assessment of several U.S. intelligence agencies, including the FBI, CIA and National Security Agency. Despite the overwhelming consensus within the intelligence community, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday that he didn’t know if Trump believed Russia was behind the attacks.

Members of the House Intelligence Committee pressed Johnson as to why the Obama administration didn’t move more quickly to expose Russian influence during the presidential campaign. Johnson defended the administration, saying its members were being cautious to avoid the appearance that they were trying to influence the campaign.

He noted that James Clapper, then the director of national intelligence, in October released a statement about Russian interference that went largely ignored. Johnson also said his department offered to help the Democratic National Committee secure its systems after hackers breached it last summer, but that the DNC declined.

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) pressed Johnson to say whether he believed there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian hackers, something a special prosecutor is now investigating. Johnson declined to answer, saying he no longer had access to the necessary intelligence. Trump, who has called the Russia inquiry a “witch hunt” and strongly pushed back against any suggestion of collusion, tweeted Thursday that he had been exonerated.

Former Homeland Security Advisor Jeh Johnson is latest top intelligence official to state there was no grand scheme between Trump & Russia. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

...Why did Democratic National Committee turn down the DHS offer to protect against hacks (long prior to election). It's all a big Dem HOAX! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Trump’s tweets came shortly after former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) suggested on “Fox and Friends” that the Trump administration should blame Russian interference on the Obama administration.