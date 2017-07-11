Trump Weighs In On Donald Trump Jr.'s Eagerness For Russian Help

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a statement on Tuesday that had Trump praising his son’s “transparency” but not defending his son from accusations of collusion with the Russian government.

“My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency,” Sanders read on behalf of the president.

She refused to answer any further questions on the matter, referring reporters to Trump and Trump Jr.’s lawyers.

Just yesterday, Sanders denied Trump Jr. had done anything wrong, arguing the only thing inappropriate about the meeting ― which was described to Trump Jr. in an email as a way to obtain “some official documents and information that would incriminate” Clinton ― was “the people that leaked the information” about the meeting.