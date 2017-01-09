The Time Trump Slammed 'Black-ish' For Being A 'Racist' Show

Remember the days when Donald Trump was just a TV host with a knack for tweeting?
Thanks to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a TV Comedy on Sunday, an old tweet by the President-elect resurfaced (thanks to a tweet from New York Times writer, Dave Itzkoff) in all its bizarre glory.
In 2014, Trump tweeted about his thoughts about “black-ish,” the show for which Ross won her Golden Globe this year.
“How is ABC Television allowed to have a show entitled ‘Blackish’? Can you imagine the furor of a show, ‘Whiteish!’ Racism at highest level?”
At the time, Twitter seemed to agree that Trump didn’t get it.
As for our response to Trump’s 2014 tweet:
