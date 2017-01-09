The Time Trump Slammed 'Black-ish' For Being A 'Racist' Show

Getty Trump's 2014 thoughts on the ABC series makes a return during this year's annual Golden Globe Awards.

Remember the days when Donald Trump was just a TV host with a knack for tweeting?

Thanks to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a TV Comedy on Sunday, an old tweet by the President-elect resurfaced (thanks to a tweet from New York Times writer, Dave Itzkoff) in all its bizarre glory.

In 2014, Trump tweeted about his thoughts about “black-ish,” the show for which Ross won her Golden Globe this year.

How is ABC Television allowed to have a show entitled "Blackish"? Can you imagine the furor of a show, "Whiteish"! Racism at highest level? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2014

At the time, Twitter seemed to agree that Trump didn’t get it.

Thats every other show Donald! RT @realDonaldTrump: How is ABC allowed to have Blackish? Can you imagine the furor of a show, "Whiteish"! — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 1, 2014

"Whitish" has been on for years. They called it "Friends"...or "The Big Bang Theory" or "Seinfeld" or....you get the point, @realDonaldTrump — Rusty Redenbacher (@rustymk2) October 1, 2014

We gotta get you out of here for this @realDonaldTrump. Do you even know the definition of racism?https://t.co/UIKBMg313N — X (@XLNB) October 1, 2014

As for our response to Trump’s 2014 tweet:

