Trump Terrible 10: Adorable Kentucky Day Trip Edition

Since mid-2017, “Trump Terrible 10” has counted down the week’s 10 most disgraceful figures in the Trump administration. Usually we provide detailed justifications for each rankee. But we quit that, for now, because we gotta work and you know the details.

10. Louise Linton, wife of the Secretary of the Treasury

Posted tacky designer Instagram message and tackier scornful attack on a peasant who questioned it. Today's apology keeps her at number 10.

9. Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education

Keeps finding new ways to trash the Obama rules aimed at protecting students from predatory for-profit colleges.

8. Stephen Bannon, White House Chief Strategist (until Friday)

Mostly failed to do get anything done, other than leak, but did manage to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, which is critical to the survival of our planet.

7. Scott Pruitt, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator.

Works for polluting industries, not the environment.

6. Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States.

Lied to Matt Lauer that Donald Trump did not engage in "moral equivalency" but instead "denounced hate and violence on Saturday, he did it in his address to the nation Monday, and he did it again in the press conference Tuesday."

4 & 5. Ivanka Trump, Assistant to the President, and Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President.

Jews related to Donald Trump, who on Tuesday at Trump Tower praised participants in the Charlottesville white supremacy Nazi Klan march as "very fine people." Didn't resign their administration jobs or criticize Trump.

2 & 3. Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury, and Gary Cohn, Director of the National Economic Council.

Jews who stood behind Donald Trump Tuesday at Trump Tower as he praised participants in the Charlottesville white supremacy Nazi Klan march as "very fine people." Didn't resign their administration jobs or criticize Trump.

1. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States. Last week’s ranking: duh

Made disgusting remarks about "very fine people" who marched in a Charlottesville procession proclaiming racist Nazi and Klan sentiments.

Also, making selfish decisions that are over-working and bankrupting the Secret Service.

And reaffirming his profound disrespect for science by fucking staring straight at the sun.

Trump is again number one — the most disgraceful figure in the Trump administration — in the Trump Terrible 10. Trump is not merely a disgrace; he’s a total and complete disgrace.

Vintage disgracefulness: