David Halperin, Contributor Attorney, advocate, writer at RepublicReport.org

Trump Terrible 10 - Racist Scum Edition

08/14/2017 11:44 am ET

Since mid-2017, “Trump Terrible 10” has counted down the week’s 10 most disgraceful figures in the Trump administration. This week, we can't even.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, & 10. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States. 

Trump is a dishonest, crooked, corrupt, kleptocratic, childish, bigoted, misogynist, racist horror. His weak, reckless incompetence endangers our national security, even as his blatant unwillingness to disavow the American Nazi, Klan, and alt-right movements gravely insults the memory of Heather Heyer and everyone else who has ever struggled for justice.

Trump is again number one — the most disgraceful figure in the Trump administration — in the Trump Terrible 10. Trump is not merely a disgrace; he’s a total and complete disgrace.

This article also appears on Republic Report.

