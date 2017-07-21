Trump the Magnificent–Charlatan

The Rise and Fall of a Failed American Idiot

Mitt Romney, a former presidential candidate in 2012, perhaps defined candidate and now president Trump the best, right from the start – a “fraud” and “phony.”

Casual exposure to media headlines, comments of Trump’s ineptness by well-respected journalists and our own unsophisticated observations of his behavior offer an easy window into the character of this person.

Only the innocent, the naïve and the trusting – who always see a glass half-full –continue to have anticipation of good outcomes and that his conduct or comportment is a ruse that is of no importance and will serve us well.

Basic public information and his mannerisms tell us this about Trump:

1. He is emotionally immature and unstable;

2. He is extremely insecure and has to consistently tell (not just his family and friends) the world how intelligent he is;

3. He persistently expresses anger and emotional violent, incessantly belittling, degrading, humiliating and shaming people;

4. He is a persistent, pathological and persistent liar;

5. He fabricates “realities” which cover up his failings and fit his needs;

6. He has no viable managerial or negotiating skillsets;

7. His knowledge of humankind and history is negligible;

8. His financial successes were achieved through brutal force and intimidation, made initially possible only with significant financial wealth provided by his family, rather than intellectual ability;

9. His numerous corporate failures are due to his business ineptitude, not the marketplace;

10. It is public knowledge that his businesses most likely survived only because of massive infusion of money from Russian Oligarchs and business men, unlike his consistent denial of dealings Russian businesses

Doing business with foreign investors or foreign governments is not taboo. All major and many minor U.S. corporations, our government and individuals have transactions with friends and enemies. But, it is the “Cover-Up” and denial which makes him dangerous as a government employee.

Having said this, I would like to propose to you, Mr. Trump, that, although you may have had some great success in the business world through crooked cunning, brutish bullying – sustainable only with access to financial levers – deceitful practices and good old fashioned unlawful performs (your fake university, for example), be prepared to meet your destructors: the political parties.

In business, you were somewhat isolated. You could offer snake-oil sales presentations, marketing schemes and get loans from banks to achieve some goals. As you performed and delivered results, more doors were opened to you.

In the business world, as you well know, you can hide your transactions and operate in secret until you get caught. This process is not unknown to you. In fact, you know, it is your way of life, as it is with many other large corporations: Volkswagen, Wells Fargo, etc., ad nauseum.

You have snake-oiled your way into the presidency. This success was due to the innocence and naiveté of good people, believing your expensive suits make you capable to run a government (which really means the people). But, you are now way out of your league.

When you brow-beat, shame, threaten and degrade your peers, look out. They have decades of carpet-salesmanship experience, where you have none. They are not as emotionally unhinged as you are. They are afraid of opposition; they are sensitive to the potential wrath of the American people, where it means they may lose an election.

Beware, Donald. They are far more cunning then you are. Many political representatives have honed their charlatan ways, language and common commercials while exposed to the public.

Members of both Parties were definitely as shocked as the rest of the public – indeed the world – at your brazen and taboo campaign speeches and moronic tweets. But, believe this, the Republican Party had and has no interest in you as a person or your politics. Their mission was and is to keep hush, as long as they felt you would gain the office and, if elected, sign their efforts. What is their mission? It is to promote and give power to the party, not you.

You will be allowed to stay in office until the Republican Party senses that you are a threat to its integrity. I have new hope: your mental instability and pathological behavior has, to paraphrase a quote by the Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto regarding the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by forces of imperial Japan, “…awakened a sleeping giant (Congress) and filled it (the representatives) with a terrible resolve.”

If you think you are a match against your newly pronounced enemies Sessions, Rosenstein and Mueller, think again! You have pronounced war against persons who have as much stake in their egos and self-preservation as you do. Fortunately for the American people, you have declared war against them.

Guess what: You lose!

Your mental incapacity, your lack of intelligence, your daft brainpower is now clearer than ever. Who in his or her right mind will not preserve themselves if pronounced, to the world, disloyal and stupid?

You may be able to pick on a little old lady and attempt to steal her home with lawsuits, in order to gain land for one of your developments, but you will not succeed with this approach in government.

Your assaults against foreign leaders are, unfortunately embarrassing. But, your assaults against members of congress will thankfully be your demise.