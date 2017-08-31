Trump To Donate $1 Million To Hurricane Harvey Relief Funds

UPDATE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a Friday press briefing that the president still hadn’t decided which organization he’d give his million dollar donation to.
She also said she was unsure whether the money would be a personal donation or come from the Trump Foundation.
PREVIOUSLY:
President Donald Trump plans to donate $1 million to those impacted by the catastrophic rains and flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
In a press briefing on Thursday, Sanders told reporters that Trump is “pledging a million dollars of personal money to the fund.”
Strangely, Trump has not yet figured out where exactly the money he’s pledging will go, but Sanders appeared to infuse some snark into the discussion with the following statement:
“He’s actually asked that I check with the folks in this room, since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that are best and most effective in helping and providing aid ... He’d love some suggestions from here and I’d be happy to take those if any of you have them.”
Her commentary could be interpreted as a slight at journalists for their repeated interrogation of Trump’s philanthropical claims.
The damage from Harvey could cost roughly $40 billion and many people have postured that a better way to spend the proposed $1.6 billion set aside for the border wall would be to focus funds on rebuilding.
Sanders also confirmed that Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump will be visiting Texas again on Saturday, as well as Louisiana.
