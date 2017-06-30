Trump Voters Are Having A Much Better Year Than Everyone Else

Americans’ feelings about how their year is going are closely tied with who they supported in last year’s election, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov poll.

Overall, just a third of the public says 2017 has been an excellent or good year for the U.S. as a whole, with 56 percent calling it just fair or poor.

Unsurprisingly, voters who backed President Donald Trump in last year’s election take a rosier view of the current state of the nation than those who backed Hillary Clinton: 75 percent of Trump voters, but just 6 percent of Clinton voters, say the year has been excellent or good. Americans who supported a third-party candidate or who didn’t vote are also relatively bearish, with 26 percent saying the year has been good or better.

Politics also appear profoundly tied to Americans’ assessments of how the year is going for them personally. Seventy-three percent of Americans who voted for Trump say they’ve had a good or excellent year personally, compared with just 31 percent of those who voted for Clinton.

That 42-point divide is bigger than the gaps along other demographic lines, including gender, race, age, and income. Americans in households making $100,000 or more a year, for instance, are 32-points likelier than those making less than $50,000 to say they’re having a good year.

HuffPost

Overall, Americans are moderately more positive about their own lives than the state of the U.S. as a whole ― 44 percent say the year has so far been at least good for them personally, with 49 percent saying it’s been fair or poor.

Use the widget below to further explore the results of the HuffPost/YouGov survey, using the menu at the top to select survey questions and the buttons at the bottom to filter the data by subgroups:

MORE OF THE LATEST POLLING NEWS:

SURVEYS OFFER LITTLE GOOD NEWS FOR GOP’S HEALTH PLAN ― As the Senate GOP leadership struggles to find the votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, public support has proved even more elusive. Surveys released this week have found support for the GOP bills topping out at 38 percent and veering as low as 12 percent, with opposition hovering between 43 percent and 58 percent. A quick roundup of the most recent numbers below. [Full polls: Politico/Morning Consult, NPR/PBS NewsHour Marist, Economist/YouGov, Quinnipiac, Fox News, Suffolk/USA Today, HuffPost/YouGov]

THERE’S A HUGE PARTISAN DIVIDE ON WHETHER VOTING SHOULD BE EASY ― Sam Levine: “As lawmakers across the country debate voter ID legislation and various bills to change voting requirements, just over a third of Republicans believe officials should make it as easy as possible to vote, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. The numbers from Pew show Americans are sharply divided on partisan and racial grounds in their attitudes toward voter access. Some 35 percent of Republicans think voting should be as easy as possible, while 63 percent think people should have to prove they want to vote by registering ahead of time. By contrast, 84 percent of Democrats favor making voting as easy as possible, while just 15 percent think potential voters should have to register ahead of time.” [HuffPost, full report]

AMERICANS’ VIEWS OF IMMIGRATION HAVE GROWN MORE POSITIVE ― Justin McCarthy: “Americans are more positive now than a decade ago about the effects that immigration has on the U.S. This increase in positivity is seen across six different aspects of life in the U.S., spanning the economy, culture and jobs situation. These results, from a June 7-11 Gallup poll, are a marked departure from 2007 when Americans were more likely to say they preferred a decrease in immigration to the U.S. than an increase. Americans currently hold more positive views of the effects of immigration despite having recently elected a president who has made derogatory statements about immigrants. … Across four measures ― the economy, social and moral values, taxes, and job opportunities ― Americans are the most positive they have been since Gallup began asking this question in 2001, besting their previous highs by five points or more.” [Gallup]

‘OUTLIERS’ ― Links to the best of news at the intersection of po lling, politics and political data:

-Most Republicans support President Trump, but the intensity of their support may be waning. [YouGov]

-Democratic pollsters think the health care bill could hurt Republican senators. [Vox]

-Data on heroin use may be understating the size of the epidemic. [538]

-More than 60 percent of Americans in 1939 found it indecent for women to wear shorts. [Gallup]

-Adam West is America’s favorite Batman. [SSRS]

Want to get more stories like this? Sign up for emails here.

The HuffPost/YouGov poll consisted of 1,000 completed interviews conducted June 23 to June 25 among U.S. adults, using a sample selected from YouGov’s opt-in online panel to match the demographics and other characteristics of the adult U.S. population.

HuffPost has teamed up with YouGov to conduct daily opinion polls. You can learn more about this project and take part in YouGov’s nationally representative opinion polling. Data from all HuffPost/YouGov polls can be found here. More details on the polls’ methodology are available here.