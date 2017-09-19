COMEDY
Trump's UN Speech Photos Are Like A Bottomless Pot Of Gold

By Andy McDonald

On Tuesday, President Trump spoke to the United Nations general assembly for the first time while in office. The speech that echoed throughout the chamber was poignant, measured, and filled with optimism about the United States’ relationship with ― LOL, totally kidding.

He called Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” again and made a lot of goofy faces, which were all captured in these amazing photographs. Trump’s presidency has not accomplished much, but it has yielded a hearty crop of hilarious photos.

  • TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Drew Angerer via Getty Images
  • Drew Angerer via Getty Images
  • Drew Angerer via Getty Images
  • TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Drew Angerer via Getty Images
  • Spencer Platt via Getty Images
  • Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
  • Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
  • JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images

