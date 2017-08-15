Tuesday's Morning Email: More CEOs Quit Trump's Advisory Council

MORE CEOs ARE QUITTING OVER TRUMP’S RESPONSE TO CHARLOTTESVILLE ”Three CEOs on the White House manufacturing council resigned in protest Monday over President Donald Trump’s botched response to a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.” While Trump did condemn hate groups on Monday, his response has been considered too little, too late. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar e on Facebook]

NORTH KOREA APPEARS TO BACK DOWN FROM GUAM THREATS The country said its leader was waiting to see what Trump did next. And here’s what it’s like at Seoul’s 3,200 bomb shelters. [Reuters]

THE CHARLOTTESVILLE CAR ATTACK SUSPECT HAD BEEN ACCUSED OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE MULTIPLE TIME James Alex Fields Jr.’s own mother had called the police on him at least three times. And the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed when Fields Jr. allegedly drove a car into the crowd Saturday, has a powerful message. [HuffPost]

VENEZUELA CALLS FOR THE START TO MILITARY EXERCISES And warned of the possibility of an “imperialist invasion” in response to Trump’s threat of an armed intervention. [Reuters]

HOW A WHITE SUPREMACIST GETS RADICALIZED And how fears of a “white genocide” usually play into it. [HuffPost]

TAYLOR SWIFT PREVAILS IN GROPING TRIAL “The jury on Mondayawarded Swift the $1 she sought as a symbol of KYGO DJ David Mueller’s assault and battery, while simultaneously denying both of Mueller’s claims that members of Swift’s team interfered with his employment.” [HuffPost]