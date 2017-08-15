POLITICS
08/15/2017 07:17 am ET

Tuesday's Morning Email: More CEOs Quit Trump's Advisory Council

And the latest on what the president said about hate groups.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

MORE CEOs ARE QUITTING OVER TRUMP’S RESPONSE TO CHARLOTTESVILLE ”Three CEOs on the White House manufacturing council resigned in protest Monday over President Donald Trump’s botched response to a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.” While Trump did condemn hate groups on Monday, his response has been considered too little, too late. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

NORTH KOREA APPEARS TO BACK DOWN FROM GUAM THREATS The country said its leader was waiting to see what Trump did next. And here’s what it’s like at Seoul’s 3,200 bomb shelters. [Reuters]

THE CHARLOTTESVILLE CAR ATTACK SUSPECT HAD BEEN ACCUSED OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE MULTIPLE TIME James Alex Fields Jr.’s own mother had called the police on him at least three times. And the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed when Fields Jr. allegedly drove a car into the crowd Saturdayhas a powerful message. [HuffPost]

VENEZUELA CALLS FOR THE START TO MILITARY EXERCISES And warned of the possibility of an “imperialist invasion” in response to Trump’s threat of an armed intervention. [Reuters]

HOW A WHITE SUPREMACIST GETS RADICALIZED And how fears of a “white genocide” usually play into it. [HuffPost]

TAYLOR SWIFT PREVAILS IN GROPING TRIAL “The jury on Mondayawarded Swift the $1 she sought as a symbol of KYGO DJ David Mueller’s assault and battery, while simultaneously denying both of Mueller’s claims that members of Swift’s team interfered with his employment.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

A NEW YORK CABBIE SAT DEAD IN HIS CAR FOR 18 HOURS BEFORE BEING FOUND ”‘It’s just so sad that so many people walked by during the day, and no one noticed,’ said Ramsey Ahmed, 33, who runs a nearby food cart. ‘It’s just life in New York. Nobody really cares about anyone besides themselves.’” [NYT]

HERE’S HOW ‘BACHELOR IN PARADISE’ HANDLED THE SHUTDOWN Although we still have today’s episode. [HuffPost]

TIGER WOODS HAD 5 DRUGS IN HIS SYSTEM AT THE TIME OF HIS DUI ARREST Vicodin, Xanax, Ambien, Dilaudid and THC. [HuffPost]

BRUNO MARS JUST DONATED $1 MILLION TO FLINT WATER CRISIS VICTIMS That’s what we like. [HuffPost]

JENNIFER ANISTON: THE TABLOID CULTURE HASN’T CHANGED In the year since her essay on toxic celebrity coverage. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

Suggest a correction
Lauren Weber The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Hate Crimes
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Tuesday's Morning Email: More CEOs Quit Trump's Advisory Council

CONVERSATIONS