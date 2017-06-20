Tuesday's Morning Email: Why The Georgia Special Election Today Matters Nationally

AUTOPSY SHOWS CARRIE FISHER HAD COCAINE IN HER SYSTEM Along with traces of heroin and MDMA before her death. [HuffPost]

UNDERSTANDING THE POTENTIAL LINK BETWEEN FEVERS DURING PREGNANCY AND AUTISM According to new research, having a fever during pregnancy could raise the risk of having a child with autism spectrum disorder by 34 percent. [HuffPost]

SITTING ON YOUR COUCH? One look at this photo of Michelle Obama doing a plank should get you moving. [HuffPost]

BALTIMORE’S TOP DOCTOR: WHY DON’T WE TREAT GUN VIOLENCE LIKE A PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS? “In the same way that we wouldn’t hesitate to talk to individuals about Ebola, about measles, about heart disease ― those are also health conditions that are affecting our patients and potentially could be taking their lives. Gun violence is such an issue as well.” [HuffPost]

WHY CAN’T ALL YOUR FAVORITE CHILD STARS BE FRIENDS? Turns out Josh Peck and Drake Bell aren’t so close anymore. [HuffPost]

SO MUCH FOR THE BENEFITS OF COCONUT OIL The latest health fad darling has a lot of saturated fat. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO