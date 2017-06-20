Tuesday's Morning Email: Why The Georgia Special Election Today Matters Nationally

TOP STORIES
WHY THE GEORGIA SPECIAL ELECTION TODAY MATTERS NATIONALLY Health care advocates believe this is the last chance to stop the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. And here’s why it matters that this Georgia district is one of the best-educated in the country. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THESE TECH TITANS MET WITH PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP And their faces say it all. [HuffPost]
OTTO WARMBIER, UVA STUDENT DETAINED BY NORTH KOREA, HAS DIED Warmbier died Monday after being returned from a 17-month imprisonment by the country. His family and friends remembered him as someone with the “biggest heart of anyone.” The travel company that took Warmbier to North Korea will no longer take Americans into the country. And Sen. John McCain said, “Let us state the facts plainly: Otto Warmbier, an American citizen, was murdered by the Kim Jong Un regime.” [HuffPost]
WHY THE SUPREME COURT DECIDED TO HEAR THIS POTENTIALLY MONUMENTAL GERRYMANDERING CASE Out of Wisconsin. [HuffPost]
DEMOCRATS PROTESTED REPUBLICAN HEALTH CARE SECRECY MONDAY Through a series of floor motions, inquiries and lengthy speeches. [Reuters]
PAUL RYAN PROMISES TO GET TAX REFORM DONE THIS YEAR A move that could become consequential in the midterms. [Reuters]
SEAN SPICER’S DAYS AS PRESS SECRETARY ARE REPORTEDLY NUMBERED However, reports say he would be moving to a strategy role in the White House. [HuffPost]
AUTOPSY SHOWS CARRIE FISHER HAD COCAINE IN HER SYSTEM Along with traces of heroin and MDMA before her death. [HuffPost]
UNDERSTANDING THE POTENTIAL LINK BETWEEN FEVERS DURING PREGNANCY AND AUTISM According to new research, having a fever during pregnancy could raise the risk of having a child with autism spectrum disorder by 34 percent. [HuffPost]
SITTING ON YOUR COUCH? One look at this photo of Michelle Obama doing a plank should get you moving. [HuffPost]
BALTIMORE’S TOP DOCTOR: WHY DON’T WE TREAT GUN VIOLENCE LIKE A PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS? “In the same way that we wouldn’t hesitate to talk to individuals about Ebola, about measles, about heart disease ― those are also health conditions that are affecting our patients and potentially could be taking their lives. Gun violence is such an issue as well.” [HuffPost]
WHY CAN’T ALL YOUR FAVORITE CHILD STARS BE FRIENDS? Turns out Josh Peck and Drake Bell aren’t so close anymore. [HuffPost]
SO MUCH FOR THE BENEFITS OF COCONUT OIL The latest health fad darling has a lot of saturated fat. [HuffPost]
We finally know what Jared Kushner sounds like.
Meet China’s “mistress-dispellers.”
A black bear killed this teenage runner during a trail race.
Parkinson’s may originate in the gut and move to the brain.
Kim Kardashian speaks out about her blackface makeup controversy.
This 10-year-old invented a device to prevent hot car deaths.
These advertisers are teaming up to fight sexism in ads.
How voting data for nearly 200 million Americans became unsecured.
Twitter had fun with Trump’s comments on the Panama Canal.
These “Bachelor in Paradise” stars got married despite the controversy.
Time Warner is throwing a lot of money at original SnapChat content.
The ratings are in, and a bunch of reruns beat Megyn Kelly’s Alex Jones interview.
You too can live in Jackie O’s childhood home for a cool $49.5 million.
The “hot convict” who went viral for his mugshot a couple years back has landed himself quite a few modeling gigs.
Could this one guy wreck Apple’s European plans?
And here’s how to keep that leftover bread from going stale.
