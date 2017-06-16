Turkey's Erdoğan Lambastes U.S. For Charges Against His Guards After D.C. Protest Clashes

The president said the protesters were members of an outlawed Kurdish militant group and that the local police had failed to protect him.

The Foreign Ministry said in its statement that the “brawl” was “caused by the failure of local security authorities to take necessary measures.” “Turkish citizens cannot be held responsible for the incident that took place,” the ministry added.

The clashes occurred shortly after Erdoğan returned from a meeting with President Donald Trump, who had praised his Turkish counterpart. Tensions between the countries have been strained since former President Barack Obama decided to arm the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, as part of a strategy to fight the Islamic State militant group.