Turning Passion Into a Successful Business

A lot of young people dream of having a successful and profitable business. While the world belongs to such dreams, and one should never give up on one’s dreams, it’s necessary to understand that building up a successful business requires lots of time and effort. “Rome wasn’t built in one day,” and, thus, it might take years of failures and mistakes until one reaches their goal. On this thorny road, a lot of people might give up on their dreams and become unsure of one’s capacities and start doing something else feeling unsatisfied with their lives.

I think one of the ways to avoid disappointment on the way to reaching the goal you have in mind, and not to turn away from your destination road, is to turn your passion into a business. When you do what you love, it won’t feel like doing hard work. As Steve Jobs has put it, “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.”

Find Out About Your True Passion in Life

Before you start doing something, wait for some time and ask yourself questions: “What activities bring me the most pleasures in life? What things make my eyes sparkle? What things am I good at? What things am I bad at?” If you can’t give exact answers to the questions, you might consult a life coach who can help you find the answers to the questions.

Before finding out what you are passionate about, try out many things; sometimes the things you think you love might not bring the passion you hoped for, and vice versa. So, instead of thinking about what you might love, just try out new things, and eventually you will find your true passion and love.

Read Biographies of People Who Achieved Their Goal

While everyone’s road is different, it’s very helpful and inspiring to read about the people who managed to become successful in turning their passion in life into a successful business.

One of such people is Bill Busbice. He is a lifelong entrepreneur who has turned his ideas into successful businesses to include equally successful exits. Having a passion for the road and trucks and feeling the need to help others, he founded Ace Transportation, a trucking company that served the oil and gas industry. Under his direction, the company earned a placeholder in Acadiana’s Top 100 Businesses and provided jobs for thousands of people.

Returning to his passion for trucks, Bill has worked to develop a mobile app for the trucking industry. Being experienced in that field, Bill Busbice has put a new goal of making the trucking industry better than it is, and so he developed the HWY Pro app which aims at facilitating and creating efficiencies in the transportation of products.

“My 'aha moment’ came when I realized since most drivers have a cell phone, why would drivers want to unload their load, then waste time driving to a truck stop to look on a load board for another load when they could simply look at the HWY Pro mobile app on their phone to book their next load? One of the reasons I love the HWY Pro app is it saves drivers valuable time by allowing them to line up loads for a week or two out, and get a load on their way home as well. The HWY Pro app is all about efficiency. So when drivers leave for their trip all they have to do is 'Just Drive’.” - Bill Busbice, Co-founder of HWY Pro

The HWY Pro platform provides owners-operators the distinct advantage of being able to take tens of thousands of loads and carve out meaningful trips through its “load-insight” function. It’s also designed to remove paperwork and invoicing from the driver’s plate. So, with the help of this useful app, the driver can actually spend time driving as opposed to arranging the loads, - it also means that the time spent with family will increase.

Bill Busbice is one of the entrepreneurs who has managed to turn all his passions into a prosperous business, and you can do it as well. Read about people who are successful in the area you want to work in, and keep turning your dreams into reality.

Get As Much Experience as You Can in Your Field

While a lot of people might dream of becoming ‘big bosses’ when they are still young, the story of Bill Busbice shows that despite the passion and hard work, you need to have the experience in the field too. If he hadn’t spent so many years in the trucking industry, he probably wouldn’t have been able to spot the industry's flaws or create an app to fix those flaws.

To create something that is helpful for people, you need to learn and understand the ins and outs of the business you’re interested in, and the best way to learn the ins and outs of a business is to work in it. You could start with a junior or entry-level position in the company just to get an idea of the business. It doesn’t have to be your permanent career, but the work experience you gain is invaluable.