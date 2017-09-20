18 Tweets About Boyfriends At Sephora That Are All Too Relatable

True love is following your makeup-obsessed partner into the depths of Sephora.
Below, 18 tweets that sum up the special hell that is tagging along to Sephora when you couldn’t care less about BB creams, highlighter, or Beauty Insider points.
My girlfriend speaking makeup to the Sephora people is like a whole different language....— Vanilla Rice (@seamus_sloan) March 17, 2017
If your boyfriend doesn't touch every makeup brush display like this did he even go to Sephora with you? pic.twitter.com/VYN9wkU9Dg— Taylor Rae-punzel (@tayraexo) September 4, 2017
My girlfriend trapped me in Sephora: A Memoir— Ian (@Its_MillerrTime) July 3, 2016
"Are these edible? They look edible." - my boyfriend. #BeautyTogether #Sephora pic.twitter.com/sE5Y3jo1PY— Michele Elizabeth (@MicheleElizabth) May 28, 2016
I rarely get scared thinking about hell, but that's because I frequently have to shop with my girlfriend at a Sephora.— Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) May 27, 2012
Someone help I lost my girlfriend in Sephora!! pic.twitter.com/DqOZAVjqJa— あかさ (@jaydingeer) August 5, 2017
1st time I went to the mall with my girlfriend she tricked me into going to Sephora by telling me they sold Dragon Ball Z shirts in there...— Mike Soares (@Moares3) April 1, 2017
The best part of taking my girlfriend to Sephora is getting to say "Spoolie" and "Doe Foot"— Snails (@MisterOmar510) July 23, 2017
Whoever coined those terms gets a gold star.
Went shopping around Sephora today.. Couldn't find my boyfriend and when I did, I found this..... pic.twitter.com/fMYxPyUd0v— Brooke (@iBrookeMiller) May 4, 2016
Every time I walk into Sephora with my girlfriend I feel like I'm going on the set of star trek. pic.twitter.com/Lhjl5n0r4T— Seales (@pond_seales) March 17, 2015
HELP! I went with my girlfriend to Sephora three weeks ago and I'm still here! Please send a rescue team.— Jared Freid (@jtrain56) June 21, 2015
Before and after going into Sephora with my girlfriend for "seriously like less than ten minutes" pic.twitter.com/kSHMYMvvPY— Zach Milvo (@zachmilvo) June 5, 2017
This dude in Sephora told his wife "just get whatever you want" and I swear heads everywhere turned.— Jenna Lightstone (@jennalightstone) September 9, 2017
about to drop my complicated sephora wish list on my boyfriend. good luck, and get it right 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/c27h43h4aE— yingy (@yingy) August 18, 2017
losing your boyfriend in sephora is scarier than losing your mom in the grocery store— Joanna Banana (@joannavnguyen) August 3, 2017
my boyfriend thought that Sephora was a restaurant 😍😂😭— lauren (@Laureneharrell) August 23, 2017
When I'm in Sephora and my boyfriend's in the car pic.twitter.com/uOG9KqTZCs— tropical depression (@SMASEY) May 28, 2016
Me when my girlfriend drags me into sephora with her and I make eye contact with another guy who understands the pain. pic.twitter.com/vrH168Aqmx— kyle allen (@kuzur305) April 16, 2017
