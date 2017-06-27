-
1
Hide ya kids and hide ya wives for this episode...#TheBachelorette— Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 27, 2017
-
2
I can no longer tweet, I've unfortunately punched a hole in my TV where Lee's face once was. #TheBachelorette— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) June 27, 2017
-
3
Live look at Will talking to Lee about black men and aggression. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/y0LpVfSlFj— KemPhD🌹💙 (@kemdoc) June 27, 2017
-
4
Black man educates white dude about the history of race.— nikko viquiera (@niknokviquiera) June 27, 2017
White dude: "So he plays the race card."
Lawd. #TheBachelorette
-
5
Fun fact: “See what a bitch does when a bitch is confronted?” was the original sales pitch for #TheBachelor. 👍🏼 #TheBachelorette— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) June 27, 2017
-
6
You know what rhymes with Jack Stone?— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) June 27, 2017
FRIENDZONE.#TheBachelorette
-
7
Jack: we're perfect for each other— Kiernan O'Brien (@KiernanOBrien) June 27, 2017
Rachel:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/fJu5TPXyoS
-
8
Well, that's unfortunate. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0qZYnR7UCK— Bachelor League (@BachLeague) June 27, 2017
-
9
What's the first thing you would do on your ideal date Jack? "Lock the door." Run Rachel. #TheBachelorette— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) June 27, 2017
-
10
I'm going to change my Bumble profile to "I want to lock you in a room and force you to talk to me." I think it'll go well. #TheBachelorette— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) June 27, 2017
-
11
Jack Stone is every tinder date you never want to meet again so you pretend you have a new number #TheBachelorette— Gossip Chris (@gossipgurl) June 27, 2017
-
12
When @TheRachLindsay is into someone v. not into someone. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/MbewZr4BfW— Jen Marcus (@jenmarcus) June 27, 2017
-
13
Every time Bryan put his hands in my hair my weave screamed!!! #TheBachelorette— Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 27, 2017
-
14
My favorite part of any rose ceremony is saying "Who the hell is that guy?" even more than a month into the show. #TheBachelorette— Matt (@Buekish) June 27, 2017
-
15
When you can see the waiter bringing over your french fries #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/l0dsBqmMMX— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) June 27, 2017
-
16
Rachel having to pick Lee at the ceremony just to keep up the conflict in the house #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/oM2nt9QuiU— Saidy (@_cynotsay) June 27, 2017
-
17
Which background sound is worse: Bryan's kissing or Josh Murray's groaning? #TheBachelorette— Lindsay Holmes (@lindsaygholmes) June 27, 2017
-
18
Well, I think we just learned which guys LOVE sports #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/tODlbNDSVS— Jordyn Taylor (@jordynhtaylor) June 27, 2017
-
19
Dean's style inspiration is Mrs. Stimler from #Splash, I guess. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ZCVswXjn1K— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) June 27, 2017
-
20
I'm starting a petition to vote Lee out of Nashville. #thebachelorette— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) June 27, 2017
-
21
Lee is Lord Voldemort #HarryPotter20 #TheBachelorette— Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) June 27, 2017
-
22
The easiest game of 'would you rather' in history #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/pGU7Ff67YS— Jordyn Taylor (@jordynhtaylor) June 27, 2017
-
23
Wait but props to @BacheloretteABC for showing a genuine father-daughter relationship and true Black masculinity #TheBachelorette— cami fonesca (@camigyrl16) June 27, 2017
-
24
when peter comes on the screen my depression is cured, my skin is immediately soft, and my crops are flourishing #TheBachelorette— alex (@liamsglorydays_) June 27, 2017
-
25
"IM REAL AND THIS IS A CARICATURE OF A MAN" literally the most adept blurb of dating in LA #TheBacehelorette @michcoll— Genevieve Angelson (@GenevieveAngel) June 27, 2017
-
26
#TheBachelorette spinoff about a bunch of college-aged liberal arts bros vying for the attention of Audie Cornish so they can be her intern— Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) June 27, 2017
-
27
Actual footage of @TheRachLindsay's reaction when she learned about Lee's tweets. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/DVqmcfXMZl— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) June 27, 2017
-
28
You guys, instead of watching #TheBachelorette I'm going to start writing romantic Peter fanfic.— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) June 27, 2017
-
29
Hey Lee.... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/gCfYCXqH2u— Chrissy Cole (@itsChrissyCole) June 27, 2017
-
30
A white man (Lee) lying on a black man (Kenny) and using the "he scares me" BS. A scene from real life America #TheBachelorette— ash (@ashburns94) June 27, 2017
-
31
We've got news for you Lee: you are. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/HoQj8pFokX— Megan Hennings (@Megan_Hennings) June 27, 2017
-
32
"he is going to be washed away in a tide of realness." -Kenny and me in all future conflicts #TheBachelorette— Elle Streicher (@ellestreicher) June 27, 2017
-
33
IF THIS RACIST STACK OF PANCAKES DOES NOT GO HOME TOMORROW #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/jvtKDWQFIv— College Candy (@CollegeCandy) June 27, 2017
-
34
This is ABCs fault for keeping a blatant racist though #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/gonGz6g2cV— Marli (@ULoveMarli) June 27, 2017
-
35
Thank god I didn't play a drinking game in which I drank every time Lee lied and/or was a racist. Not enough wine. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/m1sbhpocTq— Taryn Rosé (@Q_Taryntino) June 27, 2017
-
36
Lee really is baby Sean Spicer #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/F3tpQiuPft— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) June 27, 2017
For more on “The Bachelorette,” check out HuffPost’s Here To Make Friends podcast below:
Subscribe to Here To Make Friends: Apple Podcasts / Acast / RadioPublic / Google Play / Stitcher / RSS
Do people love “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” or do they love to hate these shows? It’s unclear. But here at “Here to Make Friends,” we both love and love to hate them — and we love to snarkily dissect each episode in vivid detail. Podcast edited by Nick Offenberg.
Want more “Bachelor” stories in your life? Sign up for HuffPost’s Entertainment email for extra hot goss about The Bachelor, his 30 bachelorettes, and the most dramatic rose ceremonies ever. The newsletter will also serve you up some juicy celeb news, hilarious late-night bits, awards coverage and more. Sign up for the newsletter here.
CONVERSATIONS