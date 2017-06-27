"he is going to be washed away in a tide of realness." -Kenny and me in all future conflicts #TheBachelorette

#TheBachelorette spinoff about a bunch of college-aged liberal arts bros vying for the attention of Audie Cornish so they can be her intern

"IM REAL AND THIS IS A CARICATURE OF A MAN" literally the most adept blurb of dating in LA #TheBacehelorette @michcoll

when peter comes on the screen my depression is cured, my skin is immediately soft, and my crops are flourishing #TheBachelorette

Rachel having to pick Lee at the ceremony just to keep up the conflict in the house #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/oM2nt9QuiU

My favorite part of any rose ceremony is saying "Who the hell is that guy?" even more than a month into the show. #TheBachelorette

Jack Stone is every tinder date you never want to meet again so you pretend you have a new number #TheBachelorette

I'm going to change my Bumble profile to "I want to lock you in a room and force you to talk to me." I think it'll go well. #TheBachelorette

What's the first thing you would do on your ideal date Jack? "Lock the door." Run Rachel. #TheBachelorette

I can no longer tweet, I've unfortunately punched a hole in my TV where Lee's face once was. #TheBachelorette

Do people love “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” or do they love to hate these shows? It’s unclear. But here at “Here to Make Friends,” we both love and love to hate them — and we love to snarkily dissect each episode in vivid detail. Podcast edited by Nick Offenberg.

