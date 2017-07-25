Here Are Some Tweets That Didn't Get Chrissy Teigen Blocked By Trump

Put away the sunglasses, because we’re about to gift you some serious shade.

It’s no secret that supermodel Chrissy Teigen has genuine disdain for President Donald Trump. After months and months of harsh replies on Twitter, Trump has finally blocked Teigen from viewing his tweets. The model posted a screenshot of the notification on Tuesday morning, earning many congratulations.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Honestly, we’re a little surprised it took this long. Teigen is possibly most famous for her special brand of social media sass, but she has been relentless in her Trump takedowns.

In honor of the occasion, we thought we’d take a fond look back at some of the tweets that didn’t manage to get her blocked from Trump’s account.

