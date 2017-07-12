Twitter Users Beg #BringBackObama As Russia Scandal Mounts

As Donald Trump Jr. defended his decision to meet with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Tuesday night, folks on Twitter yearned for days gone by ― specifically the ones in which President Barack Obama was president.
Earlier in the day, Michael Skolnik tweeted that he missed Obama. The entrepreneur and activist then retweeted his own tweet hours later during Trump Jr.’s appearance on “Hannity.”
Skolnik told his nearly 200,000 followers that he’d retweet his favorite photos from Obama’s presidency if they shared theirs with the hashtag #BringBackObama.
Unsurprisingly, his followers delivered. Take a look at some of Twitter’s best responses below.
