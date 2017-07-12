Twitter Users Beg #BringBackObama As Russia Scandal Mounts

As Donald Trump Jr. defended his decision to meet with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Tuesday night, folks on Twitter yearned for days gone by ― specifically the ones in which President Barack Obama was president.

Earlier in the day, Michael Skolnik tweeted that he missed Obama. The entrepreneur and activist then retweeted his own tweet hours later during Trump Jr.’s appearance on “Hannity.”

I really miss Barack Obama as our President. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) July 11, 2017

Skolnik told his nearly 200,000 followers that he’d retweet his favorite photos from Obama’s presidency if they shared theirs with the hashtag #BringBackObama.

Favorite pic of Obama?



Tag #BringBackObama and I will RT my favorites. pic.twitter.com/nmjntaaYsY — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) July 12, 2017

Unsurprisingly, his followers delivered. Take a look at some of Twitter’s best responses below.

I am so here for this. Please, PLEASE #BringBackObama pic.twitter.com/FVYYNnNVlF — Lisa Harris ❄ (@lisakay1215) July 12, 2017

It's a toss up. This one or the Pope baby. I like this one, though. pic.twitter.com/q3Ge8deayI — Misty (@mialynneb) July 12, 2017

the Pope baby is too delightful to pass up #bringbackobama pic.twitter.com/vAbJo0fcgX — Cherish (@cherishbearclaw) July 12, 2017

Not sure what's going on here but I love it #BringBackObama pic.twitter.com/jzFZykaPyf — Jennifer de Guzman (@Jennifer_deG) July 12, 2017

#BringbackObama and the most beautiful bromance history ever held in its sweet, sweet figurative hands pic.twitter.com/27kVyqgiJj — Katie (@kmwalsh82) July 12, 2017

You can't see President Obama's face in this one, but the little boy's face says it all #BringBackObama pic.twitter.com/P1qokdo9Gd — Jennifer de Guzman (@Jennifer_deG) July 12, 2017