COMEDY
08/22/2017 04:24 pm ET

Twitter Gives Trump's Chief Strategist A Proper Send-Off With #BannonFilms

"Hate Actually."

By Andy McDonald

This Donald Trump presidency has been quite cinematic in its level of drama. Those theatrics continued on Friday when Steve Bannon, the White House’s Chief Strategist, was forced out.

For HuffPost Comedy’s weekly hashtag game, we honored the drama that Bannon brought to the White House by playing #BannonFilms.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
The Brilliant Snark Of Twitter Shined Brightly During The #SolarEclipse2017
Suggest a correction
Andy McDonald Comedy Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment White House Steve Bannon
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Twitter Gives Trump's Chief Strategist A Proper Send-Off With #BannonFilms

CONVERSATIONS