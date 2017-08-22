Twitter Gives Trump's Chief Strategist A Proper Send-Off With #BannonFilms

This Donald Trump presidency has been quite cinematic in its level of drama. Those theatrics continued on Friday when Steve Bannon, the White House’s Chief Strategist, was forced out.
For HuffPost Comedy’s weekly hashtag game, we honored the drama that Bannon brought to the White House by playing #BannonFilms.
-
All the President's Former Men#BannonFilms pic.twitter.com/KnG1sbCGcH— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 22, 2017
-
He's Just Not That Into You (You= Black, Jews, Muslims, Mexicans, Gays, Women, Gold Star families) #BannonFilms— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) August 22, 2017
-
Alt-Right men can't Jump #BannonFilms @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/ynm5tkwbXz— Jillian (@Pheramuse) August 22, 2017
-
10 Things I Hate About Jews #BannonFilms @HuffPostComedy— Ben (@benisyourhero) August 22, 2017
-
Gross Encounters of the Third Reich#BannonFilms— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) August 22, 2017
-
All About Steve #BannonFilms pic.twitter.com/mdQqbZyis5— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) August 22, 2017
-
A Terrible Mind #BannonFilms— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) August 22, 2017
Starring @russellcrowe pic.twitter.com/v6DAtBk3ni
-
Cold Sore Mountain #BannonFilms— Zvjezdan Patz (@zvjezdanpatz) August 22, 2017
-
How To Train Your Grand Dragon#BannonFilms— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) August 22, 2017
-
Apocalypse Pretty Soon. @HuffPostComedy #BannonFilms— Orangina Bo Beena (@LaNaranjaMala) August 22, 2017
-
Herpes the love bug #BannonFilms pic.twitter.com/GiYtM38LV4— PoliticalGroove (@PoliticalGroove) August 22, 2017
-
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, And Neither Do Her Mexican Neighbors #BannonFilms— Sean Beaudoin (@seanbeaudoin) August 22, 2017
-
Belittle Women #BannonFilms— Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) August 22, 2017
-
The Drapes of Wrath— 305 Pirate ☮💜☠ (@305Pirate) August 22, 2017
#BannonFilms pic.twitter.com/4Gbh79iGsT
-
Fascist Times at Ridgemont High #BannonFilms @HuffPostComedy— Matt Ott (@themattott) August 22, 2017
-
Breakfast Buffet at Tiffany's #BannonFilms @HuffPostComedy— Bill the Butcher (@NotBTB) August 22, 2017
-
Paul BreitBlart: Mall Cop #BannonFilms— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 22, 2017
-
No Pride Just Prejudice #BannonFilms— Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) August 22, 2017
-
Bannonball Run #BannonFilms— Robyn Your 💜 (@robyndwoskin) August 22, 2017
-
He's Just Not That Into Hue #BannonFilms@HuffPostComedy— CK (@charley_ck14) August 22, 2017
-
Hate Actually @HuffPostComedy #BannonFilms— Chris Dmytriw (@chrisdmytriw1) August 22, 2017
