People Are Tweeting Out Their Hilarious Holiday Survival Plans

"Avoid eye contact."

12/24/2016 03:29 am ET
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

Worried about how you’ll survive the holidays? Don’t worry, these Twitter users have your back.

Acknowledging that the holiday season can be a tense time, they’ve been busy sharing their coping strategies via the #MyHolidaySurvivalPlan hashtag.

From just smiling and nodding to avoiding eye contact and any mention of politics, these often amusing tips may just help you get through the next couple of weeks.

Here are some of the best posts we’ve seen so far:

