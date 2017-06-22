Here's Every Single Possible Twitter Joke All At Once

I’m old enough to remember when there were still original jokes on Twitter.
But as comedian Paul F. Tompkins notes: after 11 years on the social network, we’re running out of unique ways to be funny.
The BoJack Horseman star’s tweet inspired an incredible thread of responses pretty much proving his point. Here are some of our favorites:
“Life comes at you fast.”
“TFW.”
“Hold my beer”
“Said no one ever.”
*Record scratch*
*Freeze frame*
Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.
(with bonus Jared Kushner meme!)
“Don’t @ me.”
“You had ONE JOB.”
Condescending applause emojis.
you, fool: still thinks these jokes are original.
me, genius: knows that there are no new jokes anymore.
“RIP my mentions.”
CONVERSATIONS