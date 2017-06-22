Here's Every Single Possible Twitter Joke All At Once

I’m old enough to remember when there were still original jokes on Twitter.

But as comedian Paul F. Tompkins notes: after 11 years on the social network, we’re running out of unique ways to be funny.

Gang, it's a new day, so let's do what we always do: absolutely CRUSH IT with the 7 available Twitter joke structures. — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) June 21, 2017

The BoJack Horseman star’s tweet inspired an incredible thread of responses pretty much proving his point. Here are some of our favorites:

“Life comes at you fast.”

Life comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/svQF99qZG3 — Ryan Godfrey (@rgodfrey) June 21, 2017

“TFW.”

tfw there are 7 joke structures — Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) June 21, 2017

“Hold my beer”

You want the other six structures?



Here, hold my beer. — ((((Peter Sagal)))) (@petersagal) June 21, 2017

“Said no one ever.”

- Said no one ever. — Faron Gidge (@FaronGidge) June 21, 2017

*Record scratch*

*Freeze frame*

Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.

(with bonus Jared Kushner meme!)

<record scratch>

You're probably wondering what Twitter joke structure got me in this situation... pic.twitter.com/43PPAiwnZO — Chad (@RevDJEsq) June 21, 2017

“Don’t @ me.”

Structure #3 is the best. Don't @ me. — ((JonathanSchwartz)) (@JonBitterman) June 21, 2017

“You had ONE JOB.”

Would you say he had ONE JOB — Robbie B (@CannedLizard) June 21, 2017

Condescending applause emojis.

No 👏 YOU'RE 👏 crying 👏 about 👏 overused 👏 joke 👏 structures 👏 on 👏 Twitter 👏 — Luke Cunningham (@LukeXCunningham) June 21, 2017

you, fool: still thinks these jokes are original.

me, genius: knows that there are no new jokes anymore.

Paul F. Tompkins: There are only seven joke structures on Twitter.



Me, an intellectual: does that include "me, an intellectual"? — Ian Rennie (@theangelremiel) June 21, 2017

“RIP my mentions.”