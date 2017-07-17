Twitter Points Out How Dumb It Is To Be Mad About A Female Doctor Who

It seems a woman’s place is in the TARDIS.

Actress Jodie Whittaker will be the first woman to portray the time-traveling alien adventurer who regenerates into a different physical form when it is old, wounded or otherwise dying. This “being” could theoretically be anything — a human, manatee or even a one-eyed, one-horned flying purple people-eater.

But since the long-running British series debuted in 1963 and then was re-booted in 2005, the Doctor has traditionally been a man.

So when Whittaker was announced as the new time lord ― who will reportedly make her debut on the show around Christmastime ― many on Twitter were genuinely elated.

There are little girls who are growing up with Gadot as Wonder Woman, a female Jedi and a female Doctor. I love it. #doctor13 #DoctorWho — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) July 16, 2017

Morning! Just sweeping up the pieces of the glass ceiling that shattered yesterday. #doctorwho — Edward Russell (@edwardrussell) July 17, 2017

But, of course, there were plenty of naysayers who were upset that the Doctor was now a woman.

Imagine one of your favourite shows but with someone of the opposite gender playing your favourite character(s). Hell. — Jamie Ghis (@GhisPerrier) July 16, 2017

Well & truly ruined. Will be losing alot of fans over this (me included) — Jack Shepherd (@JackShepherd93) July 16, 2017

I'm not watching anymore — diesel⛽️ (@DanKeeble619) July 16, 2017

there's really no fucking need. the dr is male. hate how it's fashionable to make male characters female. it's utter shit — darren pop (@DX_1) July 16, 2017

Some very humorously clapped back at this casual misogyny:

I took Daily Mail comments from people angry about a possible Female Dr Who and turned them into episode titles for the new series pic.twitter.com/k586EeVpld — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 15, 2017

Me right now over the news about the new #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/es1fZVSbi5 — BlackGirlNerds @SDCC (@BlackGirlNerds) July 16, 2017

everytime you rt this somewhere a misogynist head explodes #doctor13 pic.twitter.com/ZjsKm0ORxf — doctor who (@WhovianDW) July 16, 2017

The Doctor Who Helpline. pic.twitter.com/QDskJFpeZ2 — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) July 17, 2017

A great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of boring reactionary male voices suddenly cried out in terror #doctorwho #JodieWhittaker — Richard Cooper (@RichardHCooper) July 16, 2017

OMG WOMEN WOMEN EVERYWHERE LIKE THEY ARE HALF OF SOCIETY OR SOMETHING #welcomejodie #doctorwho — Sarah (From Here) (@sarahwhelmed) July 16, 2017

But the best responses were those that pointed out the absurdity of being upset that the role will be played by a woman, especially since the science-fiction show is about an alien that time travels in a freakin’ telephone booth.

Here are the funniest of the bunch:

*Doctor Who literally breaks the laws of physics* - Oh yeah makes sense



*Doctor could be a woman* - IMPOSSIBLE HOW DARE YOU #doctor13 — Ruth (@anxiouslion) July 16, 2017

An alien "randomly" regenerates into 12 consecutive white men, but sure, a woman in the role of Doctor Who is weird. #JodieWhittaker — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 16, 2017

Just been outside for the 1st time since we've had a lady #DoctorWho. Everything's on fire, the sky's fallen in & there are bras everywhere😱 — Clayton Hickman (@claytonhickman) July 16, 2017

If you think The Doctor changing gender is unrealistic I have some bad news about aliens, time travel and regeneration. #DoctorWho — Ryan S. Taylor (@RSTStatusReport) July 16, 2017

Oh great a female Doctor Who. What next? Female real doctors? Female pilots? Female scientists? Female sisters and mothers? Female WOMEN?! — m@®|{ µø₽₽û§🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) July 16, 2017

'Dr. Who can't be a woman' says guys who watch a show where phone booths still exist. — gabrus🚽 (@jongabrus) July 16, 2017

Personally, I'm a tad disappointed at the new choice for #doctor13 I really thought it was about time a Border Collie got the role.. — Oor Blaze fae Skye (@Blazespage) July 16, 2017