Here Are Some Incredibly Funny Reactions To Hearing Jared Kushner Speak

Aha! Jared Kushner has spoken — and Twitter has voiced its opinions.
On Monday, Kushner made a brief statement to reporters after a two-hour, closed-door interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee about his involvement with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.
“Let me be very clear. I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so,” President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor told reporters in front of the White House.
Kushner, who keeps a very low profile, doesn’t make televised appearances often. In fact, in April, comedian John Oliver observed that most people — including him — have no idea what Kushner’s voice sounds like.
“For someone with the amount of power that [Kushner] has, have you ever heard him speak?” Oliver said on his HBO show, “Last Week Tonight.” “Seriously, what does his voice sound like? You don’t know, do you?”
So, naturally, when word got out that Kushner was going to speak to reporters on Monday, people were curious.
And although Kushner did have a bit role on “Gossip Girl” and spoke at the White House in honor of Technology Week (sparking some very funny tweets) just last week, most had not heard his voice until Monday.
