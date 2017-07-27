Twitter Responds Perfectly To Trump's Treasured Catch Phrase About God And Government

President Donald Trump carved out some time in the middle of a particularly busy day to reach out to his Christian base.
On Wednesday, Trump posted a video to Instagram of a speech he apparently gave at a rally in Ohio on Tuesday night. In the video, which he also linked to on Twitter, Trump declares that Americans worship God, and not the government.
“We believe that family and faith, not government and bureaucracy, are the foundation of our society,” he says. “You’ve heard me say it before on the campaign trail, and I’ll say it again tonight – in America we don’t worship government, we worship God.”
The phrase has become a hit at Trump’s rallies. He’s used it at a few times before ― including during a commencement speech at the evangelical Christian college Liberty University in May, and at a “Celebrate Freedom” Concert at Washington’s Kennedy Center on July 1.
It wasn’t long before Twitter users pointed out that when Trump speaks about family values, faith, and God, he often seems be talking about the tenets of one religion in particular ― Christianity.
Some Twitters users pointed out that not all Americans worship God in the same way Trump claims to.
Christians also chimed in, with some pointing out that the God that Trump claims to serve doesn’t seem to be the loving, just and compassionate one that Jesus talked about in the Bible.
For a president who is supposed to be advocating for religious freedom for all, Trump seems to have a very narrow definition of the God Americans are or aren’t worshipping.
