Twitter Responds Perfectly To Trump's Treasured Catch Phrase About God And Government

President Donald Trump carved out some time in the middle of a particularly busy day to reach out to his Christian base.

On Wednesday, Trump posted a video to Instagram of a speech he apparently gave at a rally in Ohio on Tuesday night. In the video, which he also linked to on Twitter, Trump declares that Americans worship God, and not the government.

“We believe that family and faith, not government and bureaucracy, are the foundation of our society,” he says. “You’ve heard me say it before on the campaign trail, and I’ll say it again tonight – in America we don’t worship government, we worship God.”

It wasn’t long before Twitter users pointed out that when Trump speaks about family values, faith, and God, he often seems be talking about the tenets of one religion in particular ― Christianity.

Some Twitters users pointed out that not all Americans worship God in the same way Trump claims to.

All those Hindus for Trump have got to be wondering...



Yes, but which one? https://t.co/kgF0jzntw5 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 26, 2017

CAN I GET AN ALLAHU AKBAR https://t.co/mSM0VTb3YY — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 26, 2017

This is Christian for AllahuAkbar.



(Also in America we're free to worship or not worship. That's what makes us great). https://t.co/pQkyV1g5Zs — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) July 26, 2017

In America the president doesn't tell us who or what or whether to worship. https://t.co/DTghwUpqAg — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 26, 2017

America is a country of religious freedom

We have freedom to pursue life liberty & happiness in any lawful way we choose w/ or w/out God🤐 — Seth Peterson (@sethpetersonla) July 27, 2017

Don't wanna tell ya how to do your job, but separation of church and state — Katie O'Brien (@katiecobrien) July 26, 2017

marginalizing more people? HAVE YOU NOT READ THE CONSTITUTION? — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) July 27, 2017

Christians also chimed in, with some pointing out that the God that Trump claims to serve doesn’t seem to be the loving, just and compassionate one that Jesus talked about in the Bible.

Kindly get His name out of your mouth. https://t.co/rH4iJ1jq0n — JenHatmaker (@JenHatmaker) July 26, 2017

::stares:: Who's 'we', there, Orange Guy? Because I don't know the god you reference most of the time. https://t.co/enbLCkPlNv — Megan Castellan (@revlucymeg) July 26, 2017

"Whoever claims to love God while hating others is a liar. You cant love the unseen God while hating God's children whom you see every day." https://t.co/XjGFI50HHs — Crystal Lewis (@CrystalLewis) July 27, 2017

Trump: IN AMERICA WE DON'T WORSHIP GOVERNMENT - WE WORSHIP GOD!

God: pic.twitter.com/SA34IE8s1z — Brit Bennett (@britrbennett) July 26, 2017

✋🏼Raise your hand if you believe Donald Trump is a good model of what it means to worship God with your life. https://t.co/8m1Qxi2bf9 — Jonathan Merritt (@JonathanMerritt) July 26, 2017

No, America worships the Almighty Dollar and white supremacy. His election & support among Christians makes that damn clear. https://t.co/DnixvbkS8m — Rachel Held Evans (@rachelheldevans) July 26, 2017

You are correct. Most notably the god(s) of nationalism, violence, power, money, and sex/pleasure. — Jefferson Bethke (@JeffersonBethke) July 26, 2017

"Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain; for the Lord will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain." https://t.co/d0R0HxMPVq — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) July 26, 2017

For point of reference, taking God's name in vain never meant swearing. It always meant this: https://t.co/OiDvuMTsTw — Jonathan Martin (@theboyonthebike) July 26, 2017