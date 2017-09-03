This Twitter Thread Examining How Men Talk About Women Is Too Good

What if we talked about male historical figures in the same way we talk about female historical figures?
Twitter user @manwhohasitall has thousands of people examining that alternative reality with one genius Twitter thread.
Man Who Has It All is a satirical Twitter account which highlights ridiculous gender stereotypes by tweeting about men’s lifestyle in the ridiculous ways some magazines would write about women. The account inspired a eponymous book published in 2016 titled “From Frazzled to Fabulous: How to Juggle a Successful Career, Fatherhood, ‘Me-Time’ and Looking Good.”
In an interview with HuffPost in 2015, the account’s operator, who prefers to remain anonymous, said they wanted to reimagine the “crap” that lifestyle publications and advertisements communicates to women.
On Friday, the Man Who Has It All launched an ongoing Twitter thread with a simple question.
People quickly responded with hilarious suggestions.
Surely there is a man married to a famous woman that needs some time in the spotlight, actress Mara Wilson wondered. Many others tried to think of that one famously handsome man, but couldn’t remember his name.
In the Twitter thread below, watch as a group of people turn up the sarcasm and try to conjure the name of male historical figures who could be added to a history teacher’s list.
CONVERSATIONS