Twitter Took A Break From Nuclear War Talk To Imagine #MutantTrumpPowers

President Donald Trump has ramped up his warnings to North Korea, first threatening to “totally destroy” the country at the United Nations last week, then saying on Monday that “they won’t be around much longer” if their foreign minister echoes the thoughts of his leader Kim Jong Un.
This has obviously made some the world rather anxious since, you know, they’re all pretty happy being alive and not swimming in fallout. So the beautiful people of Twitter attempted to take their minds off of this dark but hopefully unlikely future to have some good old hashtag fun.
For HuffPost Comedy’s hashtag game this week, we played #MutantTrumpPowers, and here are some of the very best!
Teledeportation #MutantTrumpPowers @huffpostcom— qwerty π (@adoltadult) September 26, 2017
The ability to bring people to their knees... #MutantTrumpPowers@HuffPostComedy #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/vYLMqCfUng— CK (@charley_ck14) September 26, 2017
Weaponized bone spurs #MutantTrumpPowers— Mr.JP (@MyPerler) September 26, 2017
Telekinuisance#MutantTrumpPowers— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) September 26, 2017
#MutantTrumpPowers Can default on tall buildings in a single bond— RaPUNzel (@RandilynIsIn) September 26, 2017
out of shape shifter #MutantTrumpPowers— Ami (@ohhsquirrel) September 26, 2017
Summoning swamp creatures.— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) September 26, 2017
#MutantTrumpPowers pic.twitter.com/ZG9SOjAIks
MAGAnetic powers #MutantTrumpPowers— craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) September 26, 2017
Mind control over the small minded.— Gifthorse Dentist (@toandfro1979) September 26, 2017
#MutantTrumpPowers
Draft Dodging with the power of the Speed Force #MutantTrumpPowers @HuffPostComedy— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) September 26, 2017
Telepathic Tanning Taser #MutantTrumpPowers @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/XUEs4ZLQpm— Jillian (@Pheramuse) September 26, 2017
Ability to see "Very Fine People" that are invisible to everyone else. 👀 #MutantTrumpPowers— Shari Bee (@Lavendermee3) September 26, 2017
He can fly, but only away from responsibility.#MutantTrumpPowers— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) September 26, 2017
Power to make people disappear #MutantTrumpPowers pic.twitter.com/5Q04aI9oSu— Fart Bagels (@fartbagels) September 26, 2017
Don't let him fool you, all his power comes from his Cloak of Inability #MutantTrumpPowers @HuffPostComedy— Whitney McKinnon (@WhitneyMck529) September 26, 2017
The ability to make George W. Bush seem benign, and Mitt Romney seem almost Presidential— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) September 26, 2017
#MutantTrumpPowers
Inability to overcome Kremlinite#MutantTrumpPowers pic.twitter.com/cLgGYayba0— lancegould (@lancegould) September 26, 2017
Bend Chinese Steel #MutantTrumpPowers— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) September 26, 2017
