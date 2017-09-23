Twitter Claps Back At Trump 'Withdrawing' Steph Curry's White House Invite

Twitter had no patience for President Donald Trump’s tweets this weekend.

Trump decided to “withdraw” Steph Curry’s invite to the White House to celebrate the NBA championship win of his team, the Golden State Warriors.

Curry said earlier he had no interest in visiting the White House with Trump as president. Curry’s teammate, Kevin Durant, also said he would not be visiting the White House.

Earlier this year, the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots also were invited to the White House. Several players declined the invite for political reasons.

Trump’s Saturday tweet brought a slew savage responses from NBA athletes and celebrities, including Kobe Bryant, Ava DuVernay and Jemele Hill, who was attacked by Trump last week.

LeBron James’ response was particularly fire, gathering more than 300,000 retweets and 500,000 likes on Twitter.

Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, decided to roll her eyes at the president and draw people’s attention to something else — a donation page for Mexico City earthquake relief.

Here are some of the highlights:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

You can't be uninvited to something you weren't going to anyway pic.twitter.com/oZVmDn5ClH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017

Perhaps it's not a great honor while your stench is there. https://t.co/sgX8Mv54DS — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017

🙄Okay… Donate to earthquake relief here!!! https://t.co/HL5cvwbGtQ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) September 23, 2017

Man, nobody with any sense or self-respect considers it an honor to be within a 10 mile radius of you. It is known. https://t.co/J4L5w4mS8E — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 23, 2017

😂 Taking back an invitation after someone says no. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Welp, he came to see us. Steph Curry at the #44 White House with my nephew in 2016. pic.twitter.com/IYlq1re1s8 — Deesha Dyer (@DeeshaDyer) September 23, 2017

Former White House photographer Pete Souza just posted this in response to Trump calling out Steph Curry and the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/jvz0kaJYXJ — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 23, 2017

Still wondering how this guy is running our country.... 🤔🤔🤔 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 23, 2017