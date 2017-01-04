POLITICS

Twitter's @MatureTrumpTwts Is The Grown-Up Trump We Probably Won't Get

Oh, this is how an adult acts?

01/04/2017 03:17 pm ET
Andy McDonald Comedy Writer / Editor, The Huffington Post

If his tweets are any indication, we may be on the verge of inaugurating the most infantile president since Chester A. Cootie-Booger.

viafilms via Getty Images
Seventeenth president of the United States, Chester A. Cootie-Booger, descendant of the great westward trailblazing Cootie clan, and son of pioneering inventor Sandra Booger.

But what if we could ignore Donald Trump’s Twitter account and replace it with a more mature one? I know, you’re in, right??

@MatureTrumpTwts is exactly that. Listen, I know it’s almost impossible to ignore the president-elect’s tweets ... but let me dream, won’t you? 

  • On celebrities at his inauguration:
    MatureTrumpTwts
  • On Vladimir Putin:
    MatureTrumpTwts
  • On the Donald Trump Foundation:
    MatureTrumpTwts
  • On President Obama:
    MatureTrumpTwts
  • On the new year:
    MatureTrumpTwts
  • On Chicago's homicide rate:
    MatureTrumpTwts
  • On Russian hacking:
    MatureTrumpTwts
  • On the DNC hack:
    MatureTrumpTwts
  • On nuclear weapons:
    MatureTrumpTwts
  • On Obamacare:
    MatureTrumpTwts
  • On himself:
    MatureTrumpTwts

