Tyrese Apologizes For Sexist Rants, Women Continue To Go About Their Business

Tyrese Gibson took the ultimate L last week, after a BET video in which he railed against “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive, promiscuous women” sparked backlash. Now, the singer has owned up to his sexism in a long Instagram post, saying, “Ladies, you deserve better.”
The “Fate of the Furious” star came under fire over his comments, with many accusing him of being sexist and misogynist for implying that women who enjoy sex are morally bankrupt.
People on social media were not amused with Tyrese ― or BET, for that matter:
Responding to the backlash in an Instagram post published Saturday, Gibson wrote: “I’m not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I’ve recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I’ve used and the way I’ve come across.”
The performer also said that he is “far from a misogynist,” and that while his intentions were good, his delivery was “clearly way off.”
Gibson has publicly made tone-deaf comments about women before. In March, the singer made an Instagram post shaming women who wear weaves and makeup or get cosmetic surgery.
“You look like a manufactured clown,” Gibson wrote at the time.
Maybe the singer can amend his self-help book for women, Manology, with some of the new things he’s learned.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Stay plugged in with the stories on black life and culture that matter. Learn more
CONVERSATIONS