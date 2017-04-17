BLACK VOICES
04/17/2017 01:14 pm ET

Tyrese Apologizes For Sexist Rants, Women Continue To Go About Their Business

"I've learned a lot through this well deserved internet dragging."

By Zeba Blay
Tyrese is sorry, y'all. 

Tyrese Gibson took the ultimate L last week, after a BET video in which he railed against “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive, promiscuous women” sparked backlash. Now, the singer has owned up to his sexism in a long Instagram post, saying, “Ladies, you deserve better.” 

The “Fate of the Furious” star came under fire over his comments, with many accusing him of being sexist and misogynist for implying that women who enjoy sex are morally bankrupt.

People on social media were not amused with Tyrese ― or BET, for that matter:

Responding to the backlash in an Instagram post published Saturday, Gibson wrote: “I’m not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I’ve recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I’ve used and the way I’ve come across.”

My mother taught me better than this..... lesson learned in life you will learn that It's not always "what" you say, it's the "how" we choose to say it. For the record I'm far from a misogynist, a male chauvinist or flat out mean..... My intentions were there but my delivery fucking horrible.... And clearly all the way off.... And for that I sincerely apologize to all of the ladies... Even after this apology.... Some may likely decide to NOT forgive me.... Time and consistency heals all wounds.... Although I've been consistently for years speaking on these topics and some of the same words in my message, I have never experienced what I am experiencing right now. - I've been getting dragged and feel the heat from my poor choice of words and approach to my messages, trust me..... Please accept this as my sincere apology for my poor choice of words - Shit gets real when it goes from a social media dragging to my own wife giving me the side eye and coming at me, even she's not happy with the way I've conducted myself.... it's crazy how non-public figures can say and do some really dumb shit and it will stay amongst your family and friends or local in your hood.... When you have been an entertainer for 15+ years the whole WORLD is literally watching you grow up & learn, bump your head, make mistakes and evolve as the world watches.... This is a real lesson learned... This is not just a regular IG post for me. I want to truly say that I'm sorry, I'm not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I've recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I've used and the way I've come across. I was raised to think and feel certain ways, and I'm learning new things that combat those messages. I am not perfect or all knowing, nor am I the one to claim to be. I've learned things through experience which I share, and through these last couple of weeks, I've learned a lot through this well deserved internet dragging...... This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better. Ladies you deserve better...

The performer also said that he is “far from a misogynist,” and that while his intentions were good, his delivery was “clearly way off.”

Gibson has publicly made tone-deaf comments about women before. In March, the singer made an Instagram post shaming women who wear weaves and makeup or get cosmetic surgery. 

“You look like a manufactured clown,” Gibson wrote at the time. 

Maybe the singer can amend his self-help book for women, Manology, with some of the new things he’s learned. 

