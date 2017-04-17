Tyrese Apologizes For Sexist Rants, Women Continue To Go About Their Business

Tyrese Gibson took the ultimate L last week, after a BET video in which he railed against “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive, promiscuous women” sparked backlash. Now, the singer has owned up to his sexism in a long Instagram post, saying, “Ladies, you deserve better.”

The “Fate of the Furious” star came under fire over his comments, with many accusing him of being sexist and misogynist for implying that women who enjoy sex are morally bankrupt.

People on social media were not amused with Tyrese ― or BET, for that matter:

Tyrese always has pointless and sexist things to say, but why help him spread the stupid? https://t.co/5FMtC547WV — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) April 10, 2017

Tyrese has the patronizing, "I know what's good for you" tone many misogynistic, sexist men carry for women, and it's not right to have — 🌓 (@CarlosNotWeird) April 11, 2017

I just find it odd how Tyrese is married & still focused on other women. Focused on dictating what other women should do. — Chihiro Ogino (@WickedBeaute) April 10, 2017

imagine hating women enough to promote tyrese's sexist screeds on your platform https://t.co/D8kXRlUf1p — Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) April 10, 2017

Responding to the backlash in an Instagram post published Saturday, Gibson wrote: “I’m not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I’ve recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I’ve used and the way I’ve come across.”

The performer also said that he is “far from a misogynist,” and that while his intentions were good, his delivery was “clearly way off.”

Gibson has publicly made tone-deaf comments about women before. In March, the singer made an Instagram post shaming women who wear weaves and makeup or get cosmetic surgery.

“You look like a manufactured clown,” Gibson wrote at the time.