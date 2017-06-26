UFC Fighter Loses Control Of Her Bowels But Keeps Sense Of Humor (GRAPHIC)

Justine Kish pooped herself during her UFC strawweight match Sunday ― and she owned it like a champ.

“S―t happens” Kish tweeted Monday after video circulated of her leaving excrement on the mat while she struggled during a defeat to Felice Herrig in Oklahoma City.

Here’s the footage. It’s pretty gross and apparently not the only fecal episode in MMA.

Meanwhile, over on the UFC…



…Justine Kish shat everywhere in the octagon. #UFCOKC pic.twitter.com/bF6LUw1U3z — Eddie Maisonet, III (@edthesportsfan) June 26, 2017

MMA Junkie reported that Kish was once within seconds of losing consciousness during the bout but did last its entirety. She lost by unanimous decision.

I am a warrior, and I will never quit #ShitHappens haha be back soon. — Justine Kish (@JustineKish) June 26, 2017