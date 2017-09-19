Much like Mario Batali, designer Christopher Kane has a love affair with Crocs.
Kane has featured the infamous footwear on his runways a few times before and added gems and mink fur trim to make the shoes even more wild and expensive (the mink Crocs retail for $545 on his website).
He recently debuted his latest collaboration with Crocs at his Spring 2018 London Fashion Week show. This time, the designer added rhinestones:
Here’s a close-up view of the shoes:
Kane spoke about his most recent collaboration with the shoe brand in a press release.
“I am very happy to continue working with Crocs, as I have admired the brand for a long time,” he said. “It has certainly been the most controversial collaboration I have worked on, which makes it all the more fun.”
The designer added, “I enjoy taking risks and going to places other designers wouldn’t touch. Nowadays there are so many designer collaborations, it’s very important to me that my partnerships stand out and mean something.”
The marbled and gem-encrusted designs and furry Crocs he previously released certainly stood out:
What a time to be alive.
CONVERSATIONS