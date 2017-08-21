Gross Dr. Pimple Popper Video Proves That 'Unicorn' Cysts Are Real!

Anytime a dermatologist summons a mythical beast to describe a skin growth, you know you’re in for a treat.
Dr. Pimple Popper, aka Sandra Lee, whose surgery videos gross out and delight the internet, posted a procedure on Sunday that she headlined “No More Unicorn.” The “unicorn” protrudes from the middle of the patient’s forehead but isn’t exactly the stuff of legend.
The money shot, aka the popping, begins about the 2:43 mark. The ooze looks a white river of lunch-losing ickiness.
Definitely not a rainbow.
