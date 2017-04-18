It’s happening, folks.
Starbucks has yet to formally announce that the highly anticipated Unicorn Frappuccino is due to hit stores this week, but employees around the country are already spreading the news on social media.
Some locations say the Unicorn Frappuccino will be available on April 19, while others insist the big release date is April 20. Either way, it’s happening this week and is available for a limited time.
Early reviews of the drink from those who say they’ve gotten their hands on it say the colorful concoction is about what you’d expect: Intensely sweet, sour, and it looks better than it tastes. Hopefully it tastes better than last year’s limited-release Fruitcake Frappuccino.
Snacktaku’s Mike Fahey, whose wife has worked at Starbucks for over a decade, said Monday that he expected the drink to taste like a sour berry situation, based on its purple, pink and blue hue. But it actually has a mango base. The sparkly sugar sprinkles on top are basically sour candy, he wrote, and the blue wave is more sugary syrup.
“It tastes nothing like unicorn,” he added.
The Huffington Post has reached out to Starbucks for more details.
