04/18/2017 05:54 am ET

The Unicorn Frappuccino Is Coming To A Starbucks Near You

Consider it inevitable.

By Rebecca Shapiro

It’s happening, folks. 

Starbucks has yet to formally announce that the highly anticipated Unicorn Frappuccino is due to hit stores this week, but employees around the country are already spreading the news on social media. 

Unicorn 🦄 Frappuccino!! Available Wednesday... only if you believe. #unicornfrappuccino #tobeapartner

A post shared by Starbucks Vernal, Utah (@starbucksvernal) on

We are so ready for this!! #unicornfrappuccino

A post shared by Oregon Trail Sbux (@oregon_trail_sbux) on

Some locations say the Unicorn Frappuccino will be available on April 19, while others insist the big release date is April 20. Either way, it’s happening this week and is available for a limited time.

Early reviews of the drink from those who say they’ve gotten their hands on it say the colorful concoction is about what you’d expect: Intensely sweet, sour, and it looks better than it tastes. Hopefully it tastes better than last year’s limited-release Fruitcake Frappuccino.

Snacktaku’s Mike Fahey, whose wife has worked at Starbucks for over a decade, said Monday that he expected the drink to taste like a sour berry situation, based on its purple, pink and blue hue. But it actually has a mango base. The sparkly sugar sprinkles on top are basically sour candy, he wrote, and the blue wave is more sugary syrup. 

“It tastes nothing like unicorn,” he added.

Unicorn Frappuccino @starbucks . Official release date is April 19th, but you can find certain starbucks stores making these. Our first thoughts upon receiving this drink is oh geez what did we get ourselves into? It's super colorful and artificial looking. I was scared it was going to have the peeps oreo artificial aftertaste, but I was wrong. It looked like this drink would have a blue raspberry or cotton candy taste, but nope! It tastes like a mango lassi! Yum! Creamy mango frappuccino with sour sprinkles. It's definitely worth trying if you're into fruit smoothies. It's a nice change from their coffee flavored frappuccinos, plus it's pretty! 💁🏻🦄 . . #starbucks #socal #unicorn #frappuccino #unicornfrappuccino #food #foodie #foodporn #foodcoma #foodphotography #foodgasm #foodstagram #nom #nomnom #nomnomnom #eatingfortheinsta #hungry #sweet #sweettooth #instafood #seriouseats #yummy

A post shared by SoCal Snack Hunters (@socalsnackhunters) on

The Huffington Post has reached out to Starbucks for more details.

Rebecca Shapiro Senior Editor, The Huffington Post

