United States, Japan, and China Cooperate in Search for Missing US Sailor

The USS Stethem arrives at Sasebo Harbor, Japan in 2015. Image: Joshua Hammond/US Navy

By Savannah Shih, Research Intern, East-West Center. She is a graduate student of Asian Studies at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on September 20, 2017.

Lt. Steven Hopkins, an American sailor from the Japan-based USS Stethem, was reported missing on August 1, leading to a search-and-rescue mission by the United States, Japan and China. The US Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) were conducting a routine joint exercise in the South China Sea when the report broke. US Military Sealift Command ships USNS Vice Admiral K.R. Wheeler (T-AG-5001) and USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) also joined the search along with Japanese MSDF ships JS Izumo and JS Sazanami. Meanwhile, two Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy ships conducting operations nearby soon arrived to aid search efforts. The three countries spent 79 hours searching 10,000 square miles of ocean. The search was unfortunately unsuccessful, and called off after three days.

The United States and Japan have been military allies since 1951, and reaffirmed their commitment to each other and the region as recently as 2015. Japan hosts almost 40,000 US troops, spread out over two-thirds of Japan’s prefectures. The two nations also regularly conduct bilateral military exercises between US Army, Navy, and Air Force troops and their Japanese counterparts. According to national public opinion polls, 83% of Japanese and 81% of Americans support the alliance, a testament to its strength.