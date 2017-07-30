Bristol in southwest England was treated to a riotous explosion of color over the weekend.

Buildings, boards and store shutters across its Bedminster neighborhood were covered in eye-catching and thought-provoking murals, stencils and paintings as more than 350 street artists descended on the area for “Upfest,” Europe’s largest live street art event.

A post shared by Urban Paint Festival (@upfest) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Renowned artists including Jody Thomas, Cheo, Buff Monster, Pahnl and Kobra were watched on by thousands of visitors as they braved rain showers to meticulously paint over last year’s works.

The festival is now almost a decade old, having evolved from its humble beginnings as just a small gathering of friends in 2008.

Check out HuffPost’s live-stream from the festival on Sunday, above, and a selection of the pieces below: