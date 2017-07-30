ARTS & CULTURE
07/30/2017 01:45 pm ET | Updated 17 minutes ago

The Most Jaw-Dropping Street Art From Bristol's Upfest 2017

Stunning.

By Lee Moran

Bristol in southwest England was treated to a riotous explosion of color over the weekend.

Buildings, boards and store shutters across its Bedminster neighborhood were covered in eye-catching and thought-provoking murals, stencils and paintings as more than 350 street artists descended on the area for “Upfest,” Europe’s largest live street art event.

Renowned artists including Jody Thomas, CheoBuff Monster, Pahnl and Kobra were watched on by thousands of visitors as they braved rain showers to meticulously paint over last year’s works.

The festival is now almost a decade old, having evolved from its humble beginnings as just a small gathering of friends in 2008.

Check out HuffPost’s live-stream from the festival on Sunday, above, and a selection of the pieces below:

  • Kobra
    Lee Moran
  • Buff Monster
    Lee Moran
  • Will Barrass & Xenz
    Paul Box
  • Jody Thomas
    Lee Moran
  • Eelus
    Lee Moran
  • Andrew Burns Colwill
    Lee Moran
  • Pablo Rast
    Lee Moran
  • Mehsos
    Lee Moran
  • Lee Moran
  • Lee Moran
  • Angus
    Lee Moran
  • Rob Wass
    Lee Moran
  • Lee Moran
  • Lee Moran
  • Paul Box
  • Paul Box
  • Paul Box
  • Lee Moran
  • Lee Moran

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

England Street Art At Bristol
Subscribe to the Culture Shift email.
Get your weekly dose of books, film and culture.
The Most Jaw-Dropping Street Art From Bristol's Upfest 2017

CONVERSATIONS