Man Says Delivery Driver Left Package In Most Unhelpful Place Imaginable

A man in California says he was trapped in his own fifth-floor apartment this weekend after a delivery driver left a package in the worst possible place.
Jessie Lawrence claimed via Twitter on Sunday that a UPS worker left a tall rectangular box just under the handle of his Bay Area flat’s front door. It blocked the handle from turning and he “had to call maintenance to get out,” he tweeted.
“Sure, it’s inconvenient for us to call someone to get us out but if it were an emergency, we would have been screwed,” he wrote in a further tweet.
Lawrence shared an image soon after his escape showing where the box had supposedly been placed.
Lawrence, meanwhile, appeared to take it all in stride.
