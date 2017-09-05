Man Says Delivery Driver Left Package In Most Unhelpful Place Imaginable

A man in California says he was trapped in his own fifth-floor apartment this weekend after a delivery driver left a package in the worst possible place.

Jessie Lawrence claimed via Twitter on Sunday that a UPS worker left a tall rectangular box just under the handle of his Bay Area flat’s front door. It blocked the handle from turning and he “had to call maintenance to get out,” he tweeted.

Hey @UPS, your driver left this package under our door knob like this and trapped us in our apartment. Had to call maintenance to get out. pic.twitter.com/L5yNpafhCT — Jessie Lawrence 🕹 (@hitstreak) September 3, 2017

Sure, it's inconvenient for us to call someone to get us out but if it were an emergency, we would have been screwed. We're 5 floors up. — Jessie Lawrence 🕹 (@hitstreak) September 3, 2017

Lawrence shared an image soon after his escape showing where the box had supposedly been placed.

Some tweeters used it as an opportunity to break out their best puns:

Looks like you got...(•_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■)...boxed in. — Jason Maestas (@jasonmaestas) September 4, 2017

Glad you handled the situation 🤗 — BlakeneySZN (@CHImexiii) September 4, 2017

Plot twist: the package was a door stopper — Paul Aguirre (@PaulJA) September 3, 2017

Some speculated as to what could be inside:

I can't believe no one has asked what you bought??? — mjkolhoff (@MJKolhoff) September 4, 2017

Really long spaghetti noodles, I'm hoping. 🍝 — Todd P. Emerson 🦊 (@DeathFox99) September 4, 2017

Others screamed conspiracy:

the way the door jamb looks in this photo, the door opens inward and away from the delivered box and foreground in the photo — Small Biz IT (@SBizITdotCOM) September 4, 2017

But the door can not go inwards until after the knob is pushed down, which the box made impossible. Next. — Joe (@burnt_notes_) September 4, 2017

UPS apologized over the incident, albeit with a typo:

I'm sorry your for this. I'll be glad to assist you. Please click the link below to DM us the details of your concern. ^TB https://t.co/wKJHDXWGRQ — UPS Customer Support (@UPSHelp) September 3, 2017

Lawrence, meanwhile, appeared to take it all in stride.