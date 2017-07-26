R&B star Usher’s “Carpool Karaoke” could be the most eventful one yet.

The singer-songwriter rode shotgun with “Late Late Show” host James Corden in footage that aired Tuesday, but he wasn’t given an easy ride.

In between belting out some of his classic hits, the duo temporarily stepped out of the vehicle for an amusing dance lesson.

But they didn’t stop there.

Next, they cleaned up Usher’s Hollywood star and moved on to help out a stranded motorist.

Corden also found time to mock Usher over his interesting take on veganism, before it ended like this: