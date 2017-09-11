Fashion is all about freeing the nipple, so it was only a matter of time before it started freeing the vulva, too.

Namilia is a Berlin-based design house helmed by Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl, and its latest collection is called “My Pussy, My Choice.” The collection, which showed at New York Fashion Week on Saturday, was a colorful display of garments and shoes adorned with both large and small renderings of female genitalia.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Talk about power of the pussy.

According to the show’s invitation, the collection was inspired by the 1748 novel “The Indiscreet Jewels,” written by Denis Diderot and published anonymously. It’s “an allegory that portrays Louis XV as the sultan Mangogul who owns a magic ring that makes women’s genitals (‘jewels’) talk.”

Models strutted down the runway proudly wearing images of vulvas ― some discreet, some not-so-discreet ― on collars, sleeves and skirts.

The NSFW show also featured this interesting bra-type piece:

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Now that's a conversation piece.

There were also ass-less chaps, for good measure:

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images So, this is a look.

Not to mention, as any sexually charged event would have, the New York Post reports the models walked down the runway to Disney music.

