By Eroshan Meewella

Value-led Leadership is fundamental in any career path and it is rooted in who you are and what matters to you the most. Whether you are a junior in a company or the CEO of your own, staying strong to what you believe in and your principles is relevant to all of us at any stage of our career. As working environments evolve and enter into an age of emergent leadership, it's important now more than ever to lead through values. Having founded and run Whitebox London for 11 years, I strongly believe a conventional leadership model is quickly dying and running a business which instills trust, encourages personal vision, continually inspires and promotes empowerment is the answer to unlock the human potential we invest in.

Self-reflection as a Leader

Even after many years of guiding and leading others, I am always looking at improving my leadership technique and reflecting on what I believe in. In order for me to lead and inspire others, I must understand myself first to make the right decisions. We as people are constantly changing and it is necessary for me to assess how every version of myself strengthens these values and how I translate that in the workplace. To be a good leader, we must be receptive to our surroundings and to be an even greater leader we must turn our observations into actions in the best way possible to suit our organisation.

Trust through Authenticity

Pretending to be someone you’re not in business is a waste of time these days. People are smarter than ever and are able to judge you, read you and question you before you’ve even walked into a room. Instilling trust through authenticity is very important for me with all my stakeholders. Being transparent with them makes them loyal, gives them that personable connection they seek and this value is integral for me in the running of Whitebox.

Management to Empowerment – The Now

With the rise in technology and globalisation over the years, I have had to adapt my leadership style since the birth of Whitebox 11 years ago. We have moved from leading through hierarchy to creating an environment that leads through collaboration. This gives employees at any level the opportunity to add value and help contribute more towards the end goal of an organisation. When we create a culture that inspires and encourages interconnectedness, the need to manage and control employees disappears. They no longer need managing in a conventional sense, but need empowering instead. It is important for me to continue to learn and change my leadership style in order to keep up with competitor brands while staying true to my values and what I believe in.

The Future

We’re living in a world of increasing uncertainty and can no longer adhere to traditional leadership models to help us progress. The future of leadership in business lies in values, instinct, authenticity and making the right choices. They say the older you are the more stuck in your ways you get and even though I’ve been in this business for over 11 years, it is important now, more so than ever, to accept the change and learn to evolve with it.

About Eroshan Meewella

Eroshan graduated in 1996 with a Bsc (Hons) degree in Information System Design and embarked upon his professional career in London with Accenture. After spending 3 years there, he moved on to Barclays Capital where he was a Business Analyst overseeing the implementation of IT systems as required by the bank. In a bid to combine his passions of real-estate and design, Eroshan founded Whitebox London in 2005; aiming to create high quality turnkey homes in central London for discerning clientele.