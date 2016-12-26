Vanessa And Nick Lachey Welcome Christmas Eve Baby

Vanessa and Nick Lachey had a extra special Christmas this year.
The couple welcomed their third child together ― a boy named Phoenix Robert ― over the weekend. Vanessa took to Instagram with the news, posting a photo of the newborn’s hand alongside the caption: “It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5”
Phoenix joins the couple’s 4-year-old son, Camden, and nearly 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.
The celebrity pair announced the pregnancy news in September. In November, Vanessa shared a sweet video on Instagram revealing that they were expecting a boy.
Vanessa and Nick tied the knot in 2011.
Earlier this year, Nick stopped by The Huffington Post along with the rest of his band, 98 Degrees. Check out out interview below:
