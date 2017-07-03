Venus Williams Breaks Down About Deadly Car Crash After Wimbledon Win

Venus Williams stepped out of a Wimbledon news conference in tears Monday after she was asked about a fatal car crash that involved her earlier this month.

The star appeared following her first-round victory against Belgium’s Elise Martens.

“There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating and ― yeah. I’m completely speechless,” Williams said. Williams was overwhelmed with emotion and stepped out of the press conference, returning later to say she would only answer questions pertaining to tennis.

Days before the tournament, police in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, found Williams “at fault” for failing to yield the right of way to another driver in an intersection. Police say Williams’ SUV was traveling through the intersection at around 5 mph when she collided with the other vehicle.

Lisa Barson, 68, told police she had a green light and Williams cut in front of her. The driver’s 78-year-old husband, Jerome Barson, was in the passenger seat and sustained a head injury. He died two weeks later.

Before the tournament started, Williams addressed the crash on her Facebook page.

Williams has won Wimbledon five times. She’s considered one of the favorites to win this year.