Veteran NBC4 Washington Anchor Jim Vance Dies at 75

Jim Vance, a longtime NBC4 news anchor, has died, NBC Washington announced on its website Saturday. He was 75.

Vance, who began his career at the local-area NBC affiliate as a General Assignment reporter in 1969, rose to anchor three years later. Vance, an avid supporter of Washington sports teams, co-anchored NBC4 at 6 with Doreen Gentzler for more than a quarter century.

Vance was awarded numerous awards during his more than four decades of reporting including 17 Emmy Awards and the Ted Yates Award for outstanding community service. In 2007, he was also inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame, according to his biography on the local NBC website.

Earlier this year, Vance revealed on-air that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

"For more than 45 years, Jim Vance was not only the soul of NBC4 but of the entire Washington area," NBC4 president Jackie Bradford said in a statement posted on the NBC Washington website. "His smooth voice, brilliant mind and unforgettable laugh leaves each of us with a tremendous void."

Across social media, news anchors, sports anchors, and politicians all shared their love, respect, and sadness for the loss of Vance. NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt, former NBC4 colleague and current ESPN Anchor Lindsay Czarniak, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser were just a few of many.

Jim Vance brought warmth and dignity to every newscast. A DC news legend and a cherished member of our NBC family. We'll miss you Jim. — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) July 22, 2017

still in disbelief we lost Jim Vance today. Grateful to have worked with him. Prayers to our @nbcwashington family pic.twitter.com/NpStObc8Wr — Lindsay Czarniak (@lindsayczarniak) July 22, 2017