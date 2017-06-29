(VIDEO) Nielsen Catalina’s O’Grady On Powering Innovid Ads With Buyergraphics

CANNES — Peering in to consumers’ credit card purchase history to target them with advertising is no longer a new prospect in digital media. But now that same opportunity is coming to TV.

Nielsen Catalina Solutions already helps advertisers target ads using so-called “buyergraphic” data, using its database of purchase history from 90mn households.

Now the practice is coming to over-the-top internet TV ads, through a partnership between Nielsen Catalina Solutions (NCS) and video ad-tech firm Innovid.

The pair announced that Innovid would help TV ad buyers use consumer purchase history data to target ads in apps served across 25 different connected TV devices, including OTT-enabled boxes, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and Blu-ray streaming players and over 1,000 different TV and video apps.

GroupM’s Modi Media is amongst the first to help advertisers use the system, with Nestle Purina PetCare amongst its first clients to jump in.

“They can allow an advertiser to dynamically insert or target an audience based on NCS,” said Nielsen Catalina Solutions Matt O’Grady, in this video interview with Beet.TV. “This is just one example of how you can use purchase-based segments, which has traditionally been used most effectively in a digital arena, for digital TV, as well as for linear TV.”