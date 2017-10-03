Video Premiere: Fast cars and life on the road with Nicole Moudaber

"Music is my life, my salvation. It gives me the strength, confidence and passion to do good for others around me and to help people in need. Now that I have the means to, I feel it's my duty to give back to the people who need it."

Nicole Moudaber spends a lot of her time on the road. Of course for a dj/producer/label head in this day and age that’s nothing new. But in the midst of a touring schedule (which includes a set at Escape Halloween in California this month), Moudaber also finds time to give back, working closely with the Lower East Side Girls Club in New York City.

“It's very important for me. Before I became a DJ and producer, I studied combined social sciences, so my passion for fighting all types of inequality is very much a part of me. I want to use my influence and experience to be a role model and mentor for others growing up in difficult situations, and offer help to those who need it. ”

Check out the mini documentary below and read more about Nicole Moudaber in our interview from earlier this year.