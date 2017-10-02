Videos And Photos Show The Chaotic Scene At Route 91 Country Music Festival In Las Vegas

Fifty people were killed and more than 400 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday.
Photos and videos from the scene show the deadly mayhem that rained from above as the gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Paddock was found dead inside the hotel room, police said.
See the latest photos and videos below.
VIDEO: Rapid fire from shooter(s) in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/jgzCTQRUZP— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 2, 2017
HORRIFIC SCENE: Do not let this be called anything else but DOMESTIC TERRORISM. AP reports 2dead 13critical & dozens injured. #MandalayBay pic.twitter.com/q7faKkCPpN— Eduardo Samaniego (@EduSamani) October 2, 2017
EYEWITNESS: Chilling footage of moment active shooter opened fire on concert goers near Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/7OfAwg0ReO— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 2, 2017
