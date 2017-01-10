Meryl Streep’s powerful Golden Globes speech about inclusion and using positions of power to fight against injustice instead of perpetuating it struck a chord with celebrities and viewers alike.

Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson, however, did not appear enthused.

The camera panned over to the two — who worked together on the Golden Globe–nominated war film, “Hacksaw Ridge,” and were seated at the same table for Sunday night’s ceremony — and showed them looking rather unhappy while Streep spoke.

Who knows for sure what the actors were thinking? They could have Resting Confused/Unhappy Face. Still, Twitter seized the moment.

When you're the only two conservatives in a room where Trump is getting his ass dragged pic.twitter.com/Bt5okJX71l — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) January 9, 2017

You guys, I don't think Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson liked Meryl Streep's speech. pic.twitter.com/53vwbKcwia — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 9, 2017

Some wondered why Gibson ― whose racist and sexist diatribes somehow did not blacklist him from Hollywood years ago ― was invited.

As Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield put it, “Mel ‘Sugar Tits’ Gibson was on hand, for no discernible reason except to provide Vince with another glum white-man mug to sulk through Meryl’s speech.”

Sorry not sorry, guys.