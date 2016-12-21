Viola Davis Will Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Reuters Queen.

Viola Davis has been the recipient of countless Hollywood honors over her decades-long career, and now she’s poised to receive one of the most iconic honors of all: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Davis, who recently received a Golden Globe nomination for her performances in “Fences,” will be the first new star on the Los Angeles landmark in the new year.

“Viola is one of the actresses who always mesmerize fans with her talent. She is amazing and we are thrilled that she will grace our world famous Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a press release on Monday.

Davis’s Walk of Fame ceremony will take place on January 5 at 11:30 am PST. It will be streamed live on the Walk of Fame website.